Daily Covid-19: 57 infections, one death reported in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 57 new positive cases of Corona virus and one anther fighting the pandemic passed away in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday.  

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 55,231 cases in the country.

Ministry said that out of 1,729 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 57 were reported positive.

MoPH said that 184 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The patients have recovered exceeded to 47,982 and dead number to 2,407 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

