Daily COVID-19: 623 cases, 14 deaths in one day

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 623 new cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday. The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 68,366 cases nationwide.

The new cases reported out of 3,188 suspected samples tested in different laboratories during this period of time, the ministry added. Another 193 patients have fully recovered and discharged from hospital during the same period of time, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 56,711 and the deaths to 2,869 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,487,037 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 167,878,150.