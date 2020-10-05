Daily COVID-19 cases jump to 81

AT News

KABUL: There were a total of 81 new registered cases of the coronavirus in Afghanistan over the past day, the Ministry of Health said on Monday, bringing the total number of infections with the disease since the start of the pandemic to 39,422.

Ministry said that out of 341 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 81 were reported positive.

MoPH said that 41 positive cases were recorded in Herat, 24 in Daikundi, five in Kabul, four in Bamyan, two in Takhar, two in Kunduz, one in Kandahar, one in Maidan Wardak and one in Parwan provinces.

According to MoPH, four patients fighting coronavirus died and 27 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The patients have recovered exceeded to 32,879 and dead number to 1,466 in the country.