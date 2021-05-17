Daily COVID-19 Infections; 221 cases, six deaths

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 221 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths around the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health on Monday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 63,819 cases nationwide.

The new cases were reported positive out of 1,822 suspected samples tested during this period of time across the country, the ministry added.

Another 323 patients have fully recovered and were discharged.

The total recoveries exceeded 55,009 and the deaths to 2,751 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,379,615 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 163,087,652.