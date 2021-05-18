Daily COVID-19 related deaths surge to 11 in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan on Tuesday posted a sharp rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 2,762 people nationwide.

11 patients have lost their lives during this period of time, the Ministry of Public Health said. Another 303 people were tested positive for the virus during the same hours.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 64,122 cases around the country.

The new cases were recorded positive from 1,809 suspected samples tested in different laboratories in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 108 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded 55,118 and the deaths to 2,762 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,390,491 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 163,651,670.