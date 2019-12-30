Home / Latest Updates / Darzab district of Jawzjan falls to Taliban

Darzab district of Jawzjan falls to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban insurgents have took control of the Darzab—a district in northern Jawzjan province, after series of several attacks by the militants and scores of Afghan security forces have forced to flee the area by chopper.

All of the security forces have been evacuated by choppers to the provincial capital city, Maimana, according to a local police commander, Nasratullah.

“We have shifted our force and rescued them from the enemy’s ambush,” he said.

The local authorities have earlier said that scores of security forces have been surrounded by the Taliban fighters in “Tapa-e-Antan” area of the province.

Local authorities said that Humvee, Ringers, Tanks and other military equipment have been destroyed in a ring of airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force.

