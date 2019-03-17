Daudzai terms regional role vital in peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: UmerDaudzai, head of the High Peace Council’s secretariat, on his second day of visit to Tehran spoke at a roundtable held by the center for political and international studies of the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry on Sunday, addressing the center about the recent developments and progresses on the Afghan peace process.

Ambassadors from regional and other countries in Tehran, experts and regional and international analysts attended the roundtable, where Daudzai called the role of the region vital in the peace process of Afghanistan. “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in the entire region,” said Daudzai, adding that the regional states could place enormous role in the peace program of Afghanistan.

He reiterated that the peace process should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, emphasizing that there was no option except face to face dialogues between Afghan government and Taliban to secure peace.

Daudzai answered to questions asked by the participants after his speech.