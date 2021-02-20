Daudzai to Visit Pakistan amid Fragile Peace Process

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan Special Envoy for Pakistan, Mohammad Umer Daudzai is to visit Islamabad next week to accelerate efforts for the resumption of the intra-Afghan negotiations which are currently in a state of uncertainty.

The visit is set based on Pakistan government’s invitation.

Daudzai would urge the Pakistani officials to push the Taliban on the negotiation table in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office. “The main (issues) are the resumption of negotiations and ceasefire agreement,” he said.

Islamabad helped US to reach an agreement with the Taliban, Daudzai said, adding that Afghan government is expecting from Pakistan to put pressure on the Taliban to set on the negotiation table. Daudzai said that Pakistan pledged to cooperate in reduction of violence. Kabul seeks Islamabad’s cooperation in the Afghan peace process as violence has been on the rise.

This week, head of the Masoud Foundation, Ahmad Wali Masoud traveled Pakistan, where he met with the country’s top officials, discussing issues related to the Afghan peace process.