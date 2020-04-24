Day-time curfew intensified in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The interior ministry says it is more restricting day-time traffic in Kabul as the Corona virus is infecting more capital residents.

Kabul is in a lockdown now for four weeks for the fear of the global virus and people were asked to buy their essentials on Thursday one day before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tareq Aryan, interior ministry spokesman said Friday that people had no longer excuses for getting out of home.

“No more reason and justification is accepted from the beginning of Ramadan. Police impose all curfew matters and Kabul residents are asked to help police to pass these hard days in a good cooperation,” he said.

President Ashraf Ghani in a Ramadan message, said he was sure that people would continue worshipping according to recommendations by clerics and health officials.

He assured that his administration would do best to contain the Corona virus and that poor people would receive government assistance during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, people complain for not being assisted by government and that the price of essentials was getting high in markets.

“I am from Logar province, but I am living in Helmand province for 14 years. There is no assistance here, market is locked. We are living under the ceiling of poverty and helplessness,” said a resident of Helmand.

“The price of flour and cooking oil is doubled in the Kashenda district of Balkh province. We the poor people are going to die. The government should either lift quarantine or help us,” a Balkh resident said.



