Dead bodies of two women found in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: The dead bodies of the two young girls were found in Jabal-Siraj district of Parwan province, officials said on Saturday.

Provincial Governor Spokeswoman, Wahida Shahkar said that the corpses were found on Friday evening in Taglar village of Jabl-Siraj. 

The motive behind the incident is unclear, she said. According to her, the bodies have been shifted to the 200 bed hospital of Parwan for identification and medical examination.

Recently the residents of Parwan had voiced concerns over the existence of a high number of armed individuals and criminals – whom they claimed pose security threat to the people.

