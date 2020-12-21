Death toll from Kabul car bombing rises to 10

AT News

KABUL: The death toll from a car bombing that targeted a member of the parliament rose to 10 people with over 50 wounded, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Monday.

In his regular 06:30 morning session, VP Saleh said 52 people were injured in the suicide attack against the carven of a lawmaker, Khan Mohammad Wardak. The deaths include a six years old child as well, Saleh added.

Many wounded were dismissed from the hospital and only six of them needed are under medical treatment. Saleh cited that many were wounded by the shatters of the windows in residence nearby the incident.

Previously, the security officials reported nine people dead and 20 wounded including the lawmaker. The attack occurred in PD 5th of the capital city of Kabul.

The attack was not claimed by any of the militant groups. The Taliban in a message to the media denied its involvement in the blast.

Afghanistan has recently been hit with a sharp surge in violence amid the negotiation of peace currently in paused between the negotiating teams of the government and Taliban after nearly three months of conferring on the procedure of the agendas of the intra-Afghan talks which are set to put an end to the 40 years long war in the country.