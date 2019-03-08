Death toll rises to 11 in Kabul mortar attack; 95 others wounded

AT News Report

KABUL: The death toll of Thursday’s mortar attack on a gathering in west of Kabul jumps to 11, while 95 people were injured, interior ministry said.

Nasrat Rahimi, interior ministry’s deputy spokesman said Friday that there were three women among the dead and 12 others among the wounded.

Former member of parliament, Abdul Latif Pedram was also injured in the attack that targeted a gathering held to commemorate 24th dead anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, late leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (Islamic Unity Party) who was killed by Taliban in March 1995.

Hanif Atmar, powerful candidate for the July’s presidential elections has said that eight of his bodyguards were among the wounded.

Several prominent political figures and former government officials attended the ceremony held in Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood Police District 6.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility. The group is blamed for being responsible of several attacks mostly in the west part of Kabul.

The government however accuses Taliban of the mortar attack, while the group rejects any involvement.

Rahimi said that the main organizer of the attack was arrested, while two of attackers were killed by police.

The attackers had reportedly used a nearby building from where they fired mortars at the gathering.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, second deputy of chief executive who organized the gathering, accused the government of poor performance for security or having relations with the attackers.

Mohaqiq supports President Ashraf Ghani’s strong rival in the presidential elections Hanif Atmar as his second deputy. He also accused the government of making efforts to remove its political rivals.

President Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri rejected Mohaqiq’s statements as offensive to the government and security forces, asking him to present evidences for his allegations.