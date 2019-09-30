Home / Latest Updates / Defense Ministry denies Takhar districts collapse

Defense Ministry denies Takhar districts collapse

September 30, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: The ministry of defense on Monday turned down the report about the collapse of Baharak and Khwajaghar districts of northernTakhar province.

The ministry said in a statement the clashes were going on between the security forces and Taliban in these two districts and that soon the districts would be wiped out of the militants.

“Security forces have intensified their attacks and inflicted heavy casualties to the terrorists, on Sunday night at least 11 militants were killed in an air strikes conducted in Baharkdestrict,” added the statement.

The Taliban were using civilians and their houses as human shields, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said the security forces would pay anykind of efforts to defend their homeland and people.

