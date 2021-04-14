Delay in US troop withdrawal complex Afghan peace: Russia

AT News

KABUL: Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov on Wednesday said that delay in withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would further complicate the ongoing Afghan peace process.

Kabulov termed the postponement of foreign troops withdrawal as a clear violation of the Doha agreement inked between the US and Taliban on 29th February 2020 to put an end to the current war in Afghanistan.

Earlier, US officials said that the withdrawal of foreign troops coincides with the 20 anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

The Washington Post quoted a source saying that the Biden administration decided to fully withdraw its forces from Afghanistan on September 11, 2021.

Taliban threatened to resume attacks again if the foreign troops did not leave the country by the previous deadline May 1.