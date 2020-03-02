Delegates to carry talks with Taliban in doldrums

AT News

KABUL: The members of government’s negotiation delegation have not been yet identified, while Abdullah Abdullah says he has selected the representatives to meet Taliban in the intra-Afghan dialogues expected to be held within days.

Taliban say they are ready for the talks with the government and politicians following the peace deal they signed Saturday with the United States that facilitates the US troop withdrawal.

“The chief executive office welcomes peace agreement and is fully ready to cooperate for its success,” said Abdullah’s Spokesman Mojib Rahimi on Monday.

“Part of the case that appoints the negotiation delegation by the chief executive has been finalized and we will be ready anytime we are asked to present the list of our negotiators.”

He did not provide details on the identities of the negotiators, but another source close to Abdullah, said that six people from senior members of political parties were selected.

He said that representatives includes: Hafiz Mansour from Jamiat party, Farkhonda Zahra Naderi from National Union party, Assadollah Saadati from Wahdat Islami party, Ayoub Erfani from National Movement party and Anwarulhaq Ahadi from Modern Afghanistan party.

Sources in President Ghani’s office were not immediately available to comment on the matter.

This is not clear where the intra-Afghan talks are going to take place, though Qatar, Norway and Germany are the probable options.

President Ghani said in the weekend that he was consulting on an inclusive delegation to represent the government and people of Afghanistan in talks with Taliban. He urged that the delegation would not be more than eight people.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the militants were ready for the intra-Afghan dialogues and their 20-member delegation was already appointed.

Norway had earlier hosted an informal meeting between Taliban and politicians from Kabul. Ghani’s office ruled out the meeting.