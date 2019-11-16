Delegation assigned to probe sexual abuse cases against school students in Logar

AT News Report

KABUL: Speaker of the lower house of the parliament or (Wolesi Jirga), Mir Rahman Rahmani has appointed five members delegation to investigate the sexual abuse cases against school students in the southeastern Logar province.

He called the sexual abuse of students a cruel act, emphasizing that the appointed delegations should seriously investigate the cases.

The delegation was dispatched following criticism by the lawmakers, who said the sexual allegation have harmed Afghans’ decorum nationally and internationally.

“The harsh phenomenon in the administration, especially in ARG (Presidential Palace) and now the sexual harassments in the schools have damaged the government’s reputation,” said a lawmaker Habiburahman Pedram.

It is a nationwide issue, he said while pointing blame finger on the government leadership, accusing it of having secret deal behind the issue as it did not express any word in this regard so far.

Another member of the parliament, Mohammad Rahim Alayar said, “We want serious feedback against the inappropriate conducts in governmental administration, like schools and university.”

According to him, the perpetrators should be prosecuted and punished in accordance to the law and judicial organs.

“The cases of sexual abuse are still on a stage of allegation and raising this issue will affect the honor of education and people of Afghanistan,” said Sayed Ahman Silab, a representative.

This comes as a Britain newspaper, Guardian has claimed in a report that over 500 students had been sexually abused by a group of educational officials in Logar province.

According to the report, in six of the schools, the teachers have formed hidden cages in the schools’ libraries, where they were forcing students to sexual affairs.

The education ministry has denied the allegations but said that it would soon investigate the case.

Earlier, there have been reports over sexual abuse against women inside the presidential palace. The issue went on international media as well and faced serious criticism by several civil and women rights activist.