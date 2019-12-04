Delegation assigned to probe sexual abuse cases in Logar schools

AT News

KABUL: The reports of alleged ring pedophile in the education departments of the southeastern Logar province, have generated concerns among several human rights defender organization. The event has brought national and international concerns in regards. On Wednesday, the Attorney General Office said that a delegation has been formed to investigate the alleged ring pedophile in southeastern Logar province.

Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the AGO said the details would be shared with the media after the delegating finished their work on sexual abuse claims. He said that the delegation would be leading by one of the deputies of AGO. “The delegation will investigate the case completely,” Rasuli added.

Recently, Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) has called on the Afghan government to take measure steps towards protection of the boys who were according to reports sexually abused by the school teachers and principals in southeastern Logar province.

“Protecting the lives and welfare of children should be central to every society, especially during times of armed conflict,” CAAC said in a statement, adding, “Ensuring that children in Afghanistan are shielded from sexual abuse and violence must be a priority for the government, national security and defense forces and civil society.”

The reports of sexual abuse against schoolchildren in Logar have first been published by the Britain Newspaper, the Guardian. The allegations have gone viral on media nationally and internationally. Several civil and human rights organization have expressed criticism in regards and asked for probing the issue.