Dermalog yet to start vote recount

KABUL: The Dermalog company has not yet started the process of vote recount while electoral teams and the independent election commission have deep differences over the exact number and recounting of the votes.

The German biometrics company was supposed to begin the recount process on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the election commission and electoral teams are stuck in a deep difference and disagreement over the number and recounting process of the votes.

A source familiar with election process, told Kabul News broadcaster that the commission wants to recount paper votes if they were not in accordance with the Dermalog result sheets, but Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team did not agree.

Observer teams from election commission decide to visit some provinces for evaluation and recount of result sheets.

The source told Kabul News that election commission would compare the paper result sheets with those of the Dermalog company, but Abdullah’s team does not want that, claiming that there are duplicates of these result sheets.

The company has announced two different numbers of voters. First, it said one million and some nine hundred thousand people voted, and secondly it announced the number of voters one million and seven hundred thousand.

Abdullah’s team rejects the two numbers, saying that a real and exact number of voters was not clear yet. It called on the election commission and Dermalog company for more explanation.

President Ghani’s electoral team has not yet commented on comparing of result sheets.

The commission is to announce the preliminary results of presidential election on November 14.