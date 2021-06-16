Destruction of public institution “irreparable”: Abdullah

AT News

KABUL: Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah said that collapse of the districts put an irrevocable affects on humanitarian aids, public institutions and as well women and children.

Talking in an event on Wednesday in Kabul, Abdullah called on the people to support the security forces. The Afghans were not ready for the withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO forces.

He once again stressed on a political settlement, saying that the Taliban could not win militarily and that opportunity for peace should not be plundered.

UN Women Representative to Afghanistan, Aleta Miler said that the women have been targeted in a bid to quiet their voices but “we” will not stay silent.

Director of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, Shaharzad Akbar called for the meaningful inclusion of women in the peace process. According to her, women should have an active role in the peace process.

This comes as earlier denied the speculations over preplanned-collapse of the districts, saying that there are different reasons that obliged the security forces to retreat from the districts.

“Although, the consecutive collapsing of the districts posed worries among the people but the people support their security forces,” he said. “We know the situations are deteriorating but it is the responsibility of all of us to overcome the current situation.