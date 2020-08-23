Dialogue and negotiation only way out for Afghanistan issue: China

As a close neighbor and sincere friend of Afghanistan, China is probably more keen than any other country to see peace and stability in Afghanistan, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Dialogue and negotiation are the only way out for Afghanistan issue, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the remarks to reporters after meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in southern China’s Hainan Province.

He noted that China hopes relevant parties will uphold the fundamental direction of achieving a political settlement.

It’s important to adhere to the basic principle of Afghan-led peace progress and support the idea of “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” with regard to the issue, and no one should take advantage of the situation for personal gain, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister urged all negotiating parties to strive for a broad and inclusive framework and to include all factions and ethnic groups equally.

At the same time, Afghanistan should unswervingly combat terrorism and pursue a foreign policy of peace and friendship, he added.

Noting that the country is still suffering from challenges such as poverty, refugees and drug issues in addition to the chaos caused by war, Wang said Afghanistan should stick to the path of solving both symptoms and root causes.

The international community and regional countries should also uphold justice and push the negotiation to achieve peace, he also said.

Foreign military forces should withdraw in a responsible and orderly manner to prevent terrorist forces from taking the opportunity to cause tumult so as to ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan, Wang stressed.

As a close neighbor and sincere friend of Afghanistan, China is probably more keen than any other country to see peace and stability in Afghanistan, Wang said, adding that China will continue to be a mediator and facilitator for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process on the basis of respecting the will of all the parties in Afghanistan.