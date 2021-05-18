Different reactions to Taliban official’s funeral

AT News

KABUL: A video went viral in the funeral of Mullah Abdul Mannan Neyazi, deputy leader of a Taliban offshoot group, was followed by different reactions.

Neyazi was injured to head some two weeks ago in his birthplace of Herat province. He was reportedly flown to Kabul for treatment where he died last week.

His funeral was held in Herat in which tens of Taliban fighters loyal to him had attended. This sparked reactions by some people.

The critics of Neyazi’s funeral blamed local authority for burying him with armed militants attending.

Provincial Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali, said that the government doesn’t prevent burying of anyone including “the armed opposition”.

The video also shows Neyazi’s 23 years old son being chosen as his successor as deputy leader of the militant offshoot.

Khaled Neyazi, Mannan Neyazi’s son has said to follow his father’s way to oppose Pakistan and Iran’s policies in Afghanistan affairs.

Nobody claimed responsibility for shooting Neyazi, but his offshoot group had previously conflicts with the main Taliban group led by Mullah Haibatullah Akhondzada.