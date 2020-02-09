Disabled facing many challenges

AT News

KABUL: The disabled in Afghanistan still face many challenges, including lack of access to healthcare, education and employment services and segregation. Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission made the observation on Sunday, saying that challenges facing people with disabilities have caused limitations in their public representation.

Commissioner Banafsha Yaqubi – who is blind herself – addressing a conference said that the disabled people are confronted with difficulties in their home and in the society. “They face neglect, humiliation and insult at home and are starved of services and mostly ignored, live in isolation and segregation in society,” she reckoned.

The human rights commission conducted a questionnaire in 2019 about difficulties confronting the disabled in 28 provinces. Yaqubi said that although some services have been provided for the disabled, no substantial educational and vocational training has been in place.

She proposed the law for rights of the disabled be ratified, discrimination against them be removed, protection and rehabilitation centers be established for mentally disabled, and education facilities be provided for disabled children.

Afghanistan has around 1 million disabled people. Some of them have criticized lack of services by the government.

Spokesperson of State Ministry for Martyrs and Disabled, Ziaulhaq Fazli, has said that the law on rights and privileges of the disabled is being reviewed and efforts have intensified to address woes of the disabled.