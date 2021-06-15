Disagreements continue over formation of State Supreme Council

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government is yet to reach an agreement with the political leaders over the formation of the State Supreme Council whether to declare it as decision-making board or consultative board. President Ashraf Ghani’s Political Adviser, Muhammad Mohaqiq said that there is “still disagreements” over formation of its members and “executive authority.” The establishment of the State Supreme Council was expected to be finalized in the near future but it was delayed due to disagreements between the government and political leaders. “There is still disagreement; first on number of the membership, second on the executive authority and third when we announced the council; it would reach authority. Some say that a Loya-Jirga should be also held about it.” This comes as earlier leader of the Jamiat-e-Islami, Salahuddin Rabbani downplayed the council as “symbolic act” of the government. Rabbani said that his party didn’t make decision regarding the supreme council as of now but his stance had been always oblivious towards the incumbent government. “The members of the council should be decision-makers not just for decoration,” Rabbani added. “Or they will be jut on pictures while they are not present in decision makings.” According to some unconfirmed reports, leader of Hezb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has also opposed to take membership in the State Supreme Council.