Discussion continues on functioning Kabul Airport: NATO

AT News

KABUL: NATO is working with several allies including Turkey to run and function Kabul Airport after the foreign troops pullout, head of the organization said on Friday.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said that Ankara “is today a key ally when it comes” running the airport.

This comes as the Taliban group in a statement on Saturday voiced their opposition to the Turkey forces presence after the U.S. led NATO forces departure. The group said that the responsibility for securing diplomatic mission and airport lies on the Afghans.

“There is a dialogue now going on between different Allies, including Turkey, on exactly how we can try to continue to provide support for the airport and make sure the airport continues to operate at international standards,” Stoltenberg said. NATO Secretary General expected the issue to be addressed on Monday.

“We are very clear-eyed about the challenges, the difficulties we all face in Afghanistan. And we are also clear-eyed about the risks the decision to end our military mission entails,” he added.

This comes as the U.S. President, Joe Biden is purportedly to discuss the issue of Kabul airport security with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.