Displaced people in Laghman need urgent assistance

KABUL: The recent conflicts between Taliban fighters and government forces in the eastern province of Laghman have forced hundreds of people to flee their houses and villages.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission says that the displaced people need urgent assistance from foreign sources.

Mohammad Reza Jaafari, an official of the commission, said Wednesday that they are worried about the condition of displaced people in Laghman and other areas.

“This is an unacceptable situation and we call for an immediate end of war so people do not suffer longer. Every side is responsible for protection of people’s lives and properties,” Jaafari said.

According to official reports, 2,500 families have been displaced due to conflicts in Laghman in the past one month, while only 116 families have been assisted by government.

Totally, 5,115 families have been displaced in Laghman conflicts in the past few months, according to Baset Ansari from ministry of repatriates, who said 400 families have fled their residences in the past one month.

Taliban launched massive assaults on three districts of Laghman and managed to take control of the Dawlat Shah district. The war scene is now very close to the provincial capital of Mehtarlam Baba.

Lotfullah Kamran, provincial police chief, said that attackers have been pushed back from the outskirts of Mehtarlam Baba, adding that the clashes are now going on in the districts of Alishang and Alingar.