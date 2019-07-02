District in Jawzjan falls to Taliban; Conflicting reports over casualties

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban group stormed the Afghan security and defense forces outposts in Qush Tapa district of northern Jawzjan province, where there is conflicting reports over death casualties of the security forces.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Taliban fighters were pushed back from the district and rejected the district was fallen to the control of the Taliban.

30 Taliban insurgents, including their commanders, were killed and 10 others were wounded, the statement added.

However, Mohammad Sharif, secretary of the provincial council, said that the district was overrun by the Taliban group during which 150 Afghan soldiers were captured and 50 others were killed.

“The Taliban took control of Qush Tapa district at 10 P.M. local time,” said Mohammad Sharif.

Wahid Wajdan, Jawzjan police chief has confirmed that the contacts with local officials of Qush Tapa district has been cut off. “I neither confirm nor reject the fall of the district at this time.”

On the other hand, the Taliban group told reporters in a message that insurgents took control of the district, killing 10 security forces, and capturing 78 other security forces. The clashes also wounded 25 security forces, according to the Taliban.

Qush Tapa is 70 Km away from the provincial capital of Jawzjan province and the Taliban group were highly active in the province.