District police chief among 15 dead in Taliban attacks in Baghlan, Kunduz

KABUL: At least 15 security forces were killed in two attacks carried out by the Taliban insurgents in the provinces of Baghlan and Kunduz in the north and northeast respectively.

Sources in the provincial offices said on condition of anonymity that Taliban insurgents attacked two government forces’ checkpoints in the Arab Ha area of Char Dara district in Kunduz late Monday.

According to the sources, fire exchanges continued for several hours and the security forces called for reinforcement from the district center, but the reinforcement faced Taliban ambush on their way.

The source said that 10 police including Omar Saleh, district police chief were killed in the Taliban ambush, while another four officers were injured.

Taliban captured the two checkpoints and took six police hostage along with their weapons and munitions.

Enamuddin Rahmani, provincial police spokesman confirmed the attack in Char Dara, claiming that the assailants were pushed back by security forces. He said that five Taliban attackers were killed and three others injured in the gun battle with the police.

Rahmani only confirmed the death of two police and said three others were wounded.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the Char Dara attack on security forces.

Separately, the militants attacked three government outposts in the Gholam Boy neighborhood of Baghlan-e-Markazi district in Baghlan province.

Sources in the province said that the attackers killed five police officers, while two officers went missing.

All the three outposts fell to Taliban, according to the sources, who said government forces managed to retake the posts.

One police officer was killed and two wounded in another Taliban attack in Baghlan’s district of Nahrin, Fazluddin Moradi, district governor said.

Taliban claimed responsibility for all attacks in Baghlan too.