District Police Chief killed in Paktika roadside bombing

AT News

KABUL: A roadside bomb blast killed the police chief for Sar Hawza district of southeastern Paktika province, security officials said on Wednesday.

Shah Mohammad Ariyan, provincial police spokesman said that the Taliban rebels set attacks on the security checkpoints in Sar Hawza on Wednesday. According to him, the police chief was on his way assist his comrades on the combat line while his car hit a roadside mine.

“Juma Shah, the district police chief was killed and three of his guards wounded,” he said, adding that the wounded are in critical condition.

No militant group including the Taliban asserted the responsibility for the incident. Both the security forces and Taliban suffered casualties in the clashes, Ariyan said, without providing exact figures of the casualties.

Last week, the police chief for the provincial district of Wazai was killed in a similar incident.

The Afghan security forces and Taliban have intensified offensive as the Afghan peace process is facing deadlock amid envisaged dangerous consequences as the U.S. and NATO forces are preparing to exit Afghanistan.