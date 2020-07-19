District Police Chiefs for Paktia, Zabul killed

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban killed the district police chiefs for the Sarubi district of Paktia and Nawbahar district of Zabul in two separate attacks on Sunday.

Patktia police chief spokesman, Shah Mohammad Aryan said that Darya Khan, the district chief of Sarubi was killed in a roadside mine.

According to him, the commander was on his way to the security forces checkpoint which was under attack by the Taliban. He said another three soldiers were also killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, head of Zabul provincial council, Attajan Haqbayan said that Sahib Jan, the district chief of Nawbahar was killed in the similar incident. The Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid in a tweet asserted the responsibility for the attack in Paktia.

This comes as the clash between the Afghan security forces and Taliban has been recently intensified as the government and militants struggle to reach progress on the initial phase of the US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29th in Doha.