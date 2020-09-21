DM fund misused by MPs, officials

AT News

KABUL: The money allocated for that Dastarkhwan-e-Melli (DM) is being misused by a number of members of parliament and government officials.

The money was allocated from the budgets of 17 failed national projects. The Dastarkhwan-e-Melli, in English national program to distribute foodstuff or cash for the vulnerable people during the lockdown of the coronavirus quarantine, was presented by the government and approved by the President Ghani.

Dr. Ramazan Bashardost, another lawmaker, said that there was comprehensive and close cooperation between “the wolves in the parliament, government and judiciary” in the past 15 years, adding that they shared the national budget like a cake.

He accused some lawmakers, ministers, jihadi leaders, the leftists and technocrats of changing development programs to projects so that they can embezzle the money.

The needy people are not really enjoying the government’s assistance program. The government in compromise with the foreign donors plans to misuse some international commitments earlier through this program.

$280 million was allocated to the program. But the parliament believes that this program is in contrast with two articles of the Constitution under which approving of such programs are the parliament’s authorities.

MP Mahmoud, said Monday that 335 million dollars returned from 17 failed national projects was included to this project’s budget.

“We are not opposing the Dastarkhwan-e-Melli just because we the people’s representatives are not aware of the people’s problems, but we are not concerned that this huge money is not used properly for the needy people. This is looted,” Dr. Sayed Abdul Qayyoum Sajjadi, a member of parliament said.