Doha conference expects to bring out direct Govt.-Taliban negotiations

AT News Report

KABUL: The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has expressed hope over Doha Intra-Afghan Conference—held for two days between Kabul delegates and Taliban members—to break the ice and lead to direct peace negotiations between Kabul administration and the Taliban group.

Speaking at the council of minister’s session on Monday, Abdullah appreciated Germany and Doha for co-hosting the intra-Afghan conference, saying, there is expectation that it pave ground for holding direct talks between government and Taliban members in a bid to reach durable peace in the county.

In regards to current attacks claimed by the Taliban group, especially Ghazni’s brazen attack, Abdullah said Taliban are wrong in their perception of more violence to take privileges during peace talks. “No one gaining privileges by killing innocent people.”

According to reports, 72 people, including politicians, representative from political parties, human rights, women rights, civil societies and media outlets has participated in intra-Afghan Doha conference to discuss Afghanistan issues with the Taliban members and seek outgoing ways from current miseries.

Yesterday (Monday) was the last day of two-day conference started from 7th and 8th of July, with all hopes that it could break the deadlock over talks between Afghan government and the Taliban members for a peaceful Afghanistan and an end to the long decade of conflict.