Doha Peace Process: Discussion on main agenda starts soon: Sources

AT News

KABUL: Sources close to the ongoing peace negotiations for Afghanistan, say that the Afghan and Taliban delegations are to start talking on agenda for the main negotiations.

The two sides have not recently held meetings, but Qatari officials have tried to provide facilities for them.

The sources say that differences are firm on some issues, but the two sides are ready to talk on the agenda.

President Ashraf Ghani also agreed on some necessary things in the negotiations after meeting jihadi leaders in Kabul. His office said Tuesday that the two negotiating teams agreed on 21 articles, while other issues need further clarifications to be agreed.

Taliban had earlier said that the procedure on the intra-Afghan talks was finalized, but the government denied it, saying that the preface of the procedure needs more explanations.

The government and Taliban negotiating teams held the first talks on September 12 in Qatar and were expected to reach an agreement on the cease fire soon. But nothing has been yet gained as none of the two parties are ready to accept each other’s demands.