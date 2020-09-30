Domestic flights to Kunduz resume after 12 years

AT News

KABUL: Civil flights were resumed between Kabul and Kunduz province after 12 years of pause, with Kam Air plane, a private airline landing in Kunduz airport on Tuesday.

Kunduz is an insecure province in the northeast where Taliban militants carrying out attacks on the provincial capital from time to time. The road to Kunduz is also unsafe, so resuming of civil flights helps passengers to travel there safely.

People and officials in Kunduz welcome the restart of flights there, saying they had problems in ground travel.

Provincial Governor, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, said Wednesday that international flights would be soon carried from Kunduz airport.

Mohammad Qasem Wafaiezada, head of civil aviation department, said the restart of air service would provide safety to people.

Taliban dragged many government employees out of buses they were traveling in and killed them in the past 12 years that flights to Kunduz had stopped.