Domestic income crosses 189b Afghani

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: The Ministry of Finance on Monday said domestic incomes have reached to 189 billion Afghanis this year despite existing challenges, especially evasion of taxation, putting the achievement is significant.

The ministry has launched a campaign titled “Tax Week Closing Ceremony”, where General Head of Incomes of the Ministry of Finance Amina Ahmadi said domestic income has significantly increased as compared to previous year.

Speaking in the ceremony, she said exemption of taxation fines by over 90 percent and some other motivation efforts have been the main factor behind increase in domestic incomes.

“Despite several efforts still escaping taxation is practicing and still to collect 100 percent taxes.”

She added still 1.2 Afghanis debt left in the provinces from last quarter, in which so far around 500 million has collected.

In order to foster taxpaying programs, the ministry would implement 90 percent taxation fines in first quarter and 80 percent in second quarter of coming year, she asserted.

Pointing toward running of tax week campaign, she said this campaign was started over one month ago, which lasted for around one and half months.

She put awareness about taxation and encouraged people and businessmen to pay taxes on time as core reason behind the campaign.

This campaign covered 200,000 small tax payers and 150,000 individuals, she added.

She called on all people, companies and businessmen to help government in collecting tax in a transparent manner.

“Collecting of taxes would help the country to lead toward development and self-reliance,” she said, emphasizing to give a farewell to begging.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) Deputy Khan Jan Alkozai lends support to taxpaying programs, saying unfortunately old bureaucracy and some other complicated system has severely marred the system.

He called on the government to make taxpaying system very simple, where according to him, hiring qualified and professional figures would help bolster up taxpaying process.