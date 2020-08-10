Dostum claims possession on half of Pakistan territory

AT News

KABUL: Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice president says that Afghan soil is not limited to the Durand Line, but it expands to Pakistani capital city of Islamabad.

The comments come after Pakistani military targeted Spin Boldak, a border city in Kandahar province in the south close to Pakistan’s province of Balochistan by rockets and artilleries.

The attacks killed and injured a number of civilians.

Dostum who was lately decorated with the top military rank by President Ghani, told his supporters in the north that Pakistan deserved a “tooth-breaking” answer for its attack.

“The nation, Pashtoons, Hazaras, Uzbkes, Tajiks, north and south all should stand against this vampire enemy and we should give them a tooth-breaking answer,” the marshal said.

“The areas beyond the Durand Line from Peshawar to Islamabad belong to Afghan territory. We are under oppression by Pakistan. Let’s stand united because it is better to die once than dying every day.”

He also called for cut of diplomatic relations with the neighboring state.