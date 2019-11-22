Dostum denies meeting govt. officials

AT News Report

KABUL: First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum has denied a meeting with the ministers of finance, Energy and Water, Mines and Petroleum along with the head of “Brishna Power Company”.

In their trip to open a power substation in northern Jawzjan province, the acting Ministers of Finance, Hamayoun Qayoumi, acting Minister of Energy and Power, Mohmmad Gul Khulami, acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Enayatullah Mommand were supposed to meet Dostum but he rejected the visit, saying that it is not a proper time for talks.

Bashir Ahmad Tanayanj, spokesman for “Hezb-e-Junbish”, a political party led by Dostum said the officials have brought President Ashraf Ghani’s message to vice president.

Dostum was President Ashraf Ghani’s first vice. He is one of the influential figures in the country with having more supports from the people in northern Afghanistan.

The dispute between him and Ghani has made their relations worsen as he announced his support for chief executive Abdullah Abdullah in September 28th presidential election.