Dostum meets Erdogan in Turkey visit

AT News Report

KABUL: The first vice president, Abdul Rashid Dostum who is visiting Turkey, met with the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, discussing peace process and presidential election in Afghanistan.

Sources in the Jonbesh-e-Melli (National Movement) party, led by Dostum, said that he also talked to Turkish leader about bilateral relationships.

Dostum stayed for more than one year in Turkey after harassment rumors that he physically harassed colleague Ahmad Ishchi.

He came back last July, but did not attend any government meetings.