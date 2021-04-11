Dostum threatens to start fighting if Turkey meeting fails

AT News

KABUL: Former Vice President Marshall Abdul Rashid Dostum threatened to start fight in case the upcoming Afghan peace meeting in Turkey did not result in peace.

“We are not from those leaders who have come from America or Europe. If the Istanbul meeting didn’t result peace and war is imposed on us again, we will stand and fight against militants,” Dostum addressed some Turkish lawmakers and Afghan students in the country.

“We support peace and hope that the Istanbul meeting succeeds. People have big hopes from this meeting.”

Dostum also provided information about peace negotiations and Turkey’s role, saying that Ankara could play a key role in the peace efforts of Afghanistan.