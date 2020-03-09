Dozens killed since cessation of partial truce

AT News

Kabul: After a weeklong reduction in violence that led to a peace deal between US and Taliban, the Taliban said0 they would be continuing fighting the Afghan security forces until the government meet their demand to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for 1,000 held in their custody. But the Afghan government has been denying their demand, saying that the issue of prisoner swap would be discussed during intra-Afghan –talks.

The military authorities have said that the Taliban had launched attacks on checkpoints of security forces all over the country. The officials confirmed the death of 30 security forces and 19 civilians, while other 31 security forces and 17 civilians received injuries.

Southern Helmand province has suffered most of the casualties over one week, officials said.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman Omar Zwak said that 10 civilians, eight security forces have been killed in the roadside mines within past one week. “The Taliban have also suffered casualties,” he said.

Herat comes as the second province, where most of the casualties had inflicted on civilians and security forces.

Herat Governor’s Spokesman said that the Taliban has conducted several attacks during one week in Robat-e-Sangi, Shindand and Pashton Zarghon districts of the province. He said seven civilians and three security forces had been killed. “17 civilians have been wounded.”

Kunduz has also witnessed massive attacks by the militants after the weeklong reduction in violence.

Provincial Police Spokesman Hijratullah Akbari said that the Taliban have conducted sever attacks on the security forces checkpoints, in which eight police personnel had been killed. “10 Taliban militants were also killed,” added.

A spokesman for the 217 Pamir Corps, Abdulhadi Jamal said that seven soldiers have been killed in the Taliban attack.

The Taliban had approached the Kunduz-Takhar highway, where they posed high threats and disturbing for the people. According to Takhar Police Spokesman Khalilullah Aseer, the militants faced security forces reaction, in which end up into killing of one security force and four Taliban fighters.

Two Afghan security forces have been killed in a roadside mine, military officials in southern Kandahar province said. “4 Taliban have been killed during the fight with the Afghan security forces.”