Dozens of D-30 cannon seized in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Dozens of D-30 cannon bullets have been discovered and confiscated in Kabul, defense officials said on Sunday.

45 bullets of D-30 cannon, which were hidden by terrorists in the Chenar area of Khak Jabar district in Kabul, were discovered and seized by 111 detachment forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, the terrorists planned to use these rockets for terrorist activities in Kabul, which by discovering and seizing these rockets Afghan forces succeeded in avoiding several bloody attacks in Kabul.

It is worth mentioning that Kabul city twice came under rocket attacks in the past over four weeks, in which dozens of civilians were killed and wounded.