Dozens of Daesh fighters surrender to Afghan forces in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: A group of 72 Daesh or so-called IS-K affiliates were surrendered to the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday night, official said Sunday.

A group of 72 Daesh loyalists along with 172 women and children were surrendered to Afghan security forces in Haska Mina and Achin districts of the province, Nangarhar Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogiani said.

69 Daesh fighters along with 76 women and 96 children were surrendered to Afghan forces in Achin district, the spokesman said, adding, three other Daesh affiliates were surrendered in Haska Mina district.

The surrendered Daesh fighters also handed over some weapons and ammunition to the Afghan security forces.