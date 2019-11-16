Dozens of Daesh fighters surrender to Afghan forces in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: A group of 18 fighters of the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group, have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province, ministry of defense said on Saturday.

Ministry Deputy Spokesman, Fawad Aman said that 18 Daesh fighters, who were accompanied with 24 women and 31 children, were surrendered to the Afghan army in Achin district of the province on Friday.

Since over two weeks, 615 Daesh affiliates surrendered to the army forces, he added.

It is pertained mentioning that beside Taliban insurgents, Daesh militants group is another group, which actively conducts subversive and terrorist attacks in Nangarhar province.