Dozens of Daesh militants, including Pakistanis surrendered in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Local officials in eastern Nangarhar province said Tuesday that dozens IS-K or so called Daesh affiliated militants, including Pakistani citizens have renounced violence and surrendered to the Afghan security forces.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that at least 100 Daesh militants, including 13 women had given up their weapons to Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers in Achin district of the province.

“17 women and children and over ten Pakistani nationals were among them (surrenders),” he added.

However, the Defense Ministry said the militants have surrendered in operation conducted by the security forces in the district. The ministry has put the number of women to 17 and children 28, who were among the militants.

In addition to Taliban, the IS-K or so called Daesh has become the hardest challenge against the Afghan government to overcome in the wake of ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan.