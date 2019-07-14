Dozens of insurgents killed in fresh raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least79militants have been killed and57others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours, security official said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Faryab, Ghor, Parwan, Takhar, Badghis, Ghazni, Helmand, Nangarhar, Zabul, Balkh and Sar-e-Pul provinces, in which79 militants were killed and 57 others wounded.

The Afghan forces also arrested two militants, handing them over to the related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations,21 Taliban fighters were killed and 18 others wounded in Jani Khil and Musa Khil district of Khost—21militants killed, 11 wounded and six strongholds of the enemy destroyed in Emam Sahib district of Kunduz—10insurgents killed and 15 others wounded in Mianshin, Khakriz and Shahwalikot districts of Kandahar—nine rebels killed and four others wounded in Ghormach and Pashtokot district of Faryab—six militants killed and three others wounded in Taiwara district of Ghor province.

Similarly, four militants were killed and two others wounded in Syagerd district of Parwan—three insurgents killed and four others wounded in Namakab district of Takhar—three rebels killed and two others arrested in Badghis—two militants killed in Qarabagh district of Ghazni and one insurgent was killed in Kajaki district of Helmand province.

In past 24 hours,11planed clearing operations, and 98 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted172aerial operations, supporting Afghan National Army, including 20strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.