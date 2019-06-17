Dozens of insurgents killed in military operations

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 48 militants were killed and 30 others wounded in multiple extensive military operations within past 24 hours, security officials said.

In a press release issued Monday in Kabul, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted operations against insurgents in different area of Faryab, Kandahar, Helmand, Kunduz, Farah, Herat, Paktia, Ghazni, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces.

The press release said that in these operations, 48 militants were killed and 30 others wounded.

The national and defense security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 19 Taliban fighters were killed and 13 others wounded in Khwaja Sabzposh, Qaisar and Grezwan districts of Faryab, 10 militants were killed and three others wounded in Shah Walikot and Myansheen districts of Kandahar, four insurgents were killed and one wounded in Marja and Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand, three rebels were killed and another injured in Chahardara district of Kunduz province.

Similar, three militants were killed and seven others wounded in Poshtrod district of Farah, three insurgents were killed and two others wounded in Pashtoon Zarghon and Awba districts of Herat, two rebels were killed in Andar district of Ghazni and two militants were killed in Paktia province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and 81 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air forces conducted 175 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 20 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.

ANA as the nation’s defense forces are ready to give sacrifice to bring lasting peace and security to the people and are determined to eradicate terror groups in Afghanistan.