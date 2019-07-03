Dozens of militants killed fresh raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 53 militants were killed and four others wounded in multiple extensive military operations in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued Wednesday here in Kabul, Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Wardak, Ghazni, Ghor, Takhar, Paktika, Helmand, Nangarhar, Khost, Logar Paktia, Herat, Farah and Balkh provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 53 militants were killed and four others wounded.

The national defense and security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 18 Taliban fighters were killed in Jalriz district of Wardak, 15 militants were killed, four wounded, two vehicle, one motorbike 12 rounds of mines, one mortar and five rockets belonged to the enemy destroyed in Andar, Abband and district and Qala-e-Qazi area of Ghazni, eight insurgents were killed in Shahrak district of Ghor, five rebels were killed and five others wounded in Baharak district of Takhar province.

Similar, three insurgents were killed and some weapons and ammunition of the enemy destroyed in Khoshamand district of Paktika, two insurgents were killed in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand and two Daesh affiliates were killed and a stronghold destroyed in Khogianai district of Nangarhar province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and 95 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air forces conducted 113 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 31 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.

ANA as the nation’s defense forces are ready to give sacrifice to bring lasting peace and security to the people and are determined to eradicate terror groups in Afghanistan.