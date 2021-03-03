Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed in Fresh Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 42 Taliban militants have been killed and 12 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Afghan Air Forces targeted Taliban gathering in “Kabuliha” village in Qaisar district of northern Faryab province in which 22 Taliban fighters, including three commanders of the group for Ghormach district identified as Mullah Abed, Mawlawi Mohammadullah and Qari Hassan, were killed, the ministry said in a statement

Another 12 insurgents were wounded in the airstrike.

Additionally, four IEDs which were placed by Taliban on public roads in the district were discovered and defused by Afghan forces, the statement added.

Another 20 rebels were killed during an operation conducted by the Afghan security forces in Arghandab district of Kandahar province, according to the statement.

Some amounts of weapons and ammunitions of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement added.