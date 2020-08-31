Dozens of Taliban rebels killed in Faryab

AT News

KABUL: At least 47 Taliban fighters were killed and 21 others wounded in a latest crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province in the past 24 hours, military officials said on Monday.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted a preemptive operation on militant positions, while they were planning to attack Afghan security checkpoints in Qaisar, Dawlat Abad, Khwaja Sabzposh, Qerghan and Andkhoi districts of northern Faryab province, said a statement issued by 209 Shaheen Military Corps.

The Afghan security forces were supported by air forces during the operation.

According to the statement, 47 Taliban militants, including key figures, were killed and 21 others injured.

Also the Ghazari village in Khwaja Sabzposh, which was under control of Taliban rebels since over two years, were retaken and cleared from the Taliban presence, the statement added.

11 vehicles of the enemy were also destroyed and 13 mines discovered and detonated.