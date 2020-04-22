Dozens of Taliban rebels killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 31 Taliban militants in separate operations launched in southern Kandahar province to bear down the group’s onslaughts across the country.

Other 20 Taliban fighters were wounded in an overnight operation, said provincial press desk on Wednesday in a statement.

Taliban fighters attacked security forces in Sarko area of Spin Boldak district on Tuesday night, and lost their 16 fighters in counter attack. “Afghan soldiers killed 16 Taliban fighters in response,” the statement added. Nine others were wounded in the clash.

Furthermore, the Afghan forces killed 12 Taliban fighters and pushed them back from Mirza area of Zheraj district of the province. Seven other rebels had badly received injures during the operation.

Similarly, three rebels were killed and four others wounded in Mianshin district of Kandahar, the statement underlined.