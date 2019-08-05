Dozens terrorists killed in nationwide raids

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Security Forces have killed over 66 militants and woundednine others in military raids conducted across the country within past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said the operations were carried out inGhazni, Helmand, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Zabul, Takhar, Paktika, Laghman and Ghor provinces, whereat least 66 rebels were killed and nine others wounded.

The statement said at least 31 militants were killed and two wounded in air strikes carried out by Afghan Air Forces inAndar, Aband and Khwaja Omari district of centralGhazni– Over nine militants were killed in aerial operation inNeharSeraj and Washir district of southern Helmand – Seven terrorists were killed in easternNangarhar air strikes, conducted in Shirzad district of the province- As a result of retaliation firing, over six militants were killed in Sha Joy district of southern Zabul- More than six militants were killed in Nijrab district of northern Kapisa- Five killed, seven wounded in ground operation in northern Takhar- Afghan Forces killed at least two militants and wounded two others in Meta Khan district of southern Paktia.

The security forces haveshelled and bombed militants’ hideouts by air strikes and artilleries, in which numerous vehicles, motorbike, weapons and ammunition were seized and destroyed.

The statement said that over 11 joint operations, 83 Special Forces task and 186aerial missions, including 32 strikes have been conducted by the security forces within a past round of clock.